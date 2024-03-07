Tensions grow between EU nations over leaked ‘Crimean Bridge attack’ audio

(MENAFN) Tensions between Germany and the United Kingdom have escalated following a leaked audio recording of senior German officers discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge. The leaked conversation, involving four German Air Force officers, triggered criticism from former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who accused Germany of being susceptible to Russian influence. German Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Miguel Berger, fired back, alleging that Wallace had "fallen into the Russian trap" by making unhelpful comments.



The leaked audio, released by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, captures discussions among German officers, including their commander Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, regarding operational details for Taurus missiles and the potential targeting of the Crimean Bridge. The officers also explored strategies to maintain plausible deniability to prevent a broader conflict.



Wallace's remarks, branding Germany as "pretty penetrated by Russian intelligence," drew a strong response from Ambassador Berger, who deemed the comments "extremely unhelpful."



Berger cautioned against falling into the "Russian trap" of sowing division and emphasized the need for careful consideration amid the heightened tensions.



The German ambassador asserted that there is no need for the German government to issue an apology, citing preliminary investigation results attributing the leak to an "individual mistake" by one of the officers. As the verbal sparring continues, the incident underscores the diplomatic challenges posed by leaked intelligence and the potential ramifications for European alliances in the face of geopolitical tensions.



