Media reports China intending to test waters on Ukrainian peace

(MENAFN) China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, is embarking on a diplomatic mission to Europe with a focus on promoting peace talks in Ukraine, as reported by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday. Sources suggest that Li's trip, spanning four European Union capitals and involving travel from Russia to Ukraine, aims to assess the current regional sentiment toward a political resolution to the conflict. China has been actively advocating for a peace settlement since last year and views the evolving geopolitical landscape as conducive to such negotiations.



Yuri Poita, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies think tank, emphasized China's perception of a changing geopolitical environment, creating a potential window for peace talks. Li Hui is expected to reintroduce China as a mediator in the dialogue between Kiev and Moscow, although concerns are raised about the receptiveness of the proposal due to China's close trade ties with Russia.



Vita Golod from the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists suggested that Chinese mediation might find acceptance in both Moscow and Kiev, given China's unique position as a welcome presence in both capitals. While doubts persist about the feasibility of China playing a mediating role, there appears to be openness to exploring diplomatic avenues involving Beijing.



The report also highlights that European Union officials may be more inclined to embrace China's diplomatic efforts, considering its growing influence among developing nations in the Global South. As Li Hui "tests the waters" for Ukraine peace talks, the geopolitical implications of China's involvement in mediating the conflict are poised to shape the evolving dynamics in the region.

