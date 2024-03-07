Houthis hit American-owned vessel, murdering two

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, Yemeni missiles targeted the merchant vessel True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in eight injuries and two fatalities, according to a statement from the US military on Wednesday. The crew of the vessel, owned by the United States-based multinational Oaktree Capital Management LLC, had to abandon ship due to the risk of sinking following the precision strikes. The Houthi rebels, self-declared as Yemen's government, have been increasingly targeting ships linked to Israel since late October, extending their attacks to American and British vessels in January in response to military operations against Palestinians in Gaza.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed the attack, asserting that the True Confidence was struck after the crew disregarded warning messages from Yemeni naval forces.



Saree emphasized the precision of the strike, resulting in a fire outbreak on the vessel. He issued a warning to all ships, urging them to respond to Yemeni naval forces' calls and emphasizing the need for swift evacuation after the initial strike.



Two Pentagon officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that two crew members lost their lives, while six sustained injuries in the multiple missile strikes. Notably, there were no Americans on board the True Confidence. The vessel's crew, totaling 23 members, was evacuated by an Indian warship that was in close proximity. The True Confidence is described as "damaged but not yet sunk," according to United States officials.



Maritime tracking data revealed the True Confidence's trajectory towards the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday evening, followed by a sudden turn back towards the Gulf of Aden. While the vessel is registered in Liberia, a common flag of convenience for merchant ships, its ownership has been attributed to the United States-based multinational Oaktree Capital Management LLC. The incident underscores the heightened risks in the region and the broader geopolitical implications of maritime confrontations involving key players in the Middle East.





