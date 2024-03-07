DY Patil T20 Cup: Dhawan's Knock In Vain As CAG Enter Semis; Tata Beat Indian Oil

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) India batter Shikhar Dhawan's valiant unbeaten knock of 99 went in vain as DY Patil Blue went down to CAG by six wickets in the first quarterfinal in the DY Patil T20 Cup, here on Thursday.

In the other quarterfinal at the DY Patil University Ground, Tata Sports Club thrashed Indian Oil by 60 runs to make it to the semifinal.

Blue after being asked to bat was well served by a 52-run opening stand between Abhijit Tomar and Dhawan. Right through the innings, Dhawan carried the bat as wickets fell around.

At one stage Blue had been reduced to 98 for four. Dhawan played a knock of unbeaten 99 off just 51 balls with eight boundaries and six sixes as Blue posted 182/6 in 20 overs.

For CAG Sanveer Singh (2-30) and Writwick Chatterjee (2-23) were pick of the bowlers.

The chase for CAG was fashioned by opener Varun Lavande, who scored 73 off 53 deliveries comprised of four boundaries and two maximums. Towards the end, Sanveer played an unbeaten cameo worth 45 off 27 balls with four boundaries and two sixes as CAG chased down the target in 19.1 overs to secure a six-wicket win

At the University ground, Tata made 232 for five in their 20 overs. Sufiyan Shaikh (64: 36b, 7x4, 2x6) added 107 runs for the second wicket with Chinmay Sutar (61: 39b, 5x4, 3x6).

Only Rohan Raje (2-38) managed to hold his nerves in the face of extreme pressure. In response, Indian Oil kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Indian Oil eventually bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs.