Smart Packaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Packaging Market Report by Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging), Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, Personal care, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global smart packaging market size reached US$ 35.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 60.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Packaging Industry:

Growing Applications across Various Industries:

Smart packaging solutions are integrated across numerous industries, such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods, showcasing their adaptability to various market needs. In addition, the growing food and beverage sector uses smart packaging to ensure product freshness, enhance food safety, and reduce waste by monitoring temperature, humidity, or spoilage indicators, contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the expanding cosmetics industry utilizes smart packaging to elevate the brand experience, protect against counterfeiting, and maintain the quality of premium products, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, consumer goods smart packaging serves as a tool for brand differentiation, consumer engagement, and authenticity verification, thus propelling market growth.

Technological Advancements:

The evolution of smart packaging is closely tied to technological advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and nanotechnology. In addition, the IoT integration in packaging enables connectivity and data exchange, allowing for real-time tracking, freshness monitoring, and interactive consumer feedback. AI contributes to the sophistication of smart packaging, enabling predictive analytics for inventory management, personalized consumer interactions, and automated quality control processes. Moreover, nanotechnology in packaging offers transforming applications including antimicrobial layers, improved barrier properties, and enhanced mechanical strength. These technological innovations are transforming packaging from a passive to an active, intelligent system that can communicate with consumers, provide valuable insights to manufacturers, and ensure optimal product conditions throughout the supply chain.

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth:

The expanding pharmaceutical sector is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population and rising number of chronic health conditions, requiring advanced packaging solutions that smart packaging can provide. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry requires packaging that extends the shelf life of medications and ensures compliance with rigorous regulatory standards, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, smart packaging technologies such as tamper-evident seals, child-resistant features, and embedded sensors offer significant advantages. These innovations can monitor environmental conditions to ensure the stability of pharmaceuticals, provide reminders for medication adherence, and enhance patient engagement with integrated informational and interactive elements. Besides this, the integration of smart packaging in the pharmaceutical sector aids in combating counterfeit drugs, ensuring the authenticity and safety of the medication, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amcor plc

American Thermal Instruments

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Linde plc

Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

Point Five Packaging LLC

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

SEE

WestRock Company Zebra Technologies Corporation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:



Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Active Packaging



Antimicrobial



Gas Scavengers



Moisture Control

Corrosion Control

Intelligent Packaging



Indicators Tracking Devices

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) holds the largest market segment due to its ability to extend shelf life, enhance product quality, and reduce food waste, making it a preferred choice for preserving perishable goods.

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



Food and Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Personal care Others

Food and beverages account for the largest market share due to the growing demand for food safety, traceability, and sustainability, encouraging manufacturers to adopt smart packaging solutions to meet consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the smart packaging market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative packaging solutions, and strong presence of key players in the region.

Global Smart Packaging Market Trends:

At present, smart packaging solutions are escalating the demand due to the growing need for product traceability and authentication. Consumers and regulatory bodies are emphasizing transparency and safety, driving the adoption of smart packaging technologies. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and near-field communication (NFC) technologies into packaging is gaining traction. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of products, ensuring freshness, quality, and safety throughout the supply chain. Besides this, various brands are using smart packaging to enhance consumer engagement through interactive experiences, with QR codes, augmented reality (AR), and personalized messages to foster brand loyalty which enables direct communication with consumers.

