Biden contemplates transferring US Military`s money to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Biden administration is reportedly considering the possibility of diverting funds from the United States Army budget to offer crucial military aid to Ukraine. Citing insider sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that while a final decision has not been reached, discussions are underway to allocate approximately USD200 million from Pentagon reserves to support Ukraine. This amount represents a fraction of the USD61 billion in aid that President Biden has been urging Congress to approve for Ukraine, a request he is expected to reiterate during his State of the Union address.



The proposed redirection of funds comes at a critical juncture, with Ukraine facing setbacks as its troops retreat from key positions in the Donbass region. President Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have attributed these losses to shortages in ammunition and essential equipment on the battlefield.



Despite the Senate's backing of the aid package last month, political divisions in the House have hindered progress. House Republicans, in particular, have withheld support for Biden's bill, using it as leverage to press for stronger measures addressing the surge of illegal migrants crossing the United States-Mexico border. The delay in Congressional approval adds pressure to Ukraine's situation, prompting considerations of alternative funding sources to expedite vital assistance.



As the Biden administration navigates these challenges, the prospect of tapping into the United States Army budget highlights the complex dynamics of international support for Ukraine and the broader implications of allocating resources to address urgent geopolitical crises. The evolving developments underscore the delicate balance between domestic political considerations and the global response to conflicts with far-reaching consequences.





