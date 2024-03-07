Agricultures collide with law enforcement in Warsaw

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, protesting farmers in Poland clashed with police outside the prime minister's office in Warsaw on Wednesday, fueling a heated dispute over grain supplies from Ukraine. The farmers, joined by supporters, marched towards parliament, only to be met by riot police. The confrontations escalated as protesters hurled rocks and firecrackers at officers, prompting the police to respond with pepper spray, tear gas, and stun grenades. The skirmishes resulted in sporadic fighting, with police employing batons to push back the agitated farmers.



Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski announced that 23 "provocateurs" were detained during the clashes. Warsaw Police reported that 13 officers sustained injuries, including one with a "serious" head trauma. The protest, attended by approximately 30,000 people, started peacefully, according to city hall spokeswoman Monika Beuth. However, Inspector Robert Szumiata noted that certain groups within the protest sought confrontations with the police.



The farmers initiated the demonstration to express their opposition to the European Union's 'Green Deal' laws, designed to address climate change. Activists argue that these regulations, which farmers must adhere to, are absurd and will worsen their situation by increasing production costs and product prices.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, Polish farmers have been blocking checkpoints at the border with Ukraine, asserting that cheap imports of grain and other produce from Ukraine are adversely impacting their businesses. Kiev, however, denies that Ukrainian grain is being sold in Poland and accuses the protesters of harming Ukraine's economy during its armed conflict with Russia. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky condemned the blockades, stating that they have transcended economic concerns and moral boundaries.



As tensions escalate on multiple fronts, the clashes underscore the deep-seated grievances of Polish farmers, who find themselves at the intersection of domestic agricultural policies, European Union regulations, and geopolitical dynamics involving neighboring Ukraine.





