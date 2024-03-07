Moscow issues warning to EU nations against hosting American nukes

(MENAFN) In a stern warning, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has cautioned European countries against hosting American nuclear weapons, stating that such facilities would be deemed legitimate military targets in the event of a direct confrontation between Moscow and NATO. Zakharova's comments were prompted by recent remarks from Finland's newly elected President, Alexander Stubb, who asserted that NATO membership provides his country with a "real nuclear deterrent" through the presence of American missiles.



Speaking at a news conference in Sochi, Zakharova emphasized that sites housing United States nuclear weapons in Northern Europe would pose a direct threat and would be considered legitimate targets in any military clash between Russia and NATO. She expressed concerns that the deployment of United States nuclear weapons in these host countries, contrary to expectations, would not enhance security but rather exacerbate tensions.



Finland, which shares a lengthy border with Russia, joined NATO in April of the previous year.



President Stubb, during his election campaign, indicated openness to allowing the transportation, but not storage, of American nuclear weapons through Finnish territory, viewing them as a "guarantee of peace." Despite this stance, Finnish legislation currently prohibits the storage and transportation of nuclear weapons on its soil.



In a controversial move, the Finnish government signed a defense military agreement with the United States in December, granting unrestricted access to 15 facilities for the storage of military equipment and ammunition. The geopolitical implications of hosting United States military assets in the region have intensified, highlighting the delicate balance between national security interests and the broader geopolitical landscape in Northern Europe.







