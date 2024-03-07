Both Hamas soldiers who are associated with Oct 7 assault murdered

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that two Hamas fighters believed to have participated in the October 7 attack on Israel were killed in an airstrike in Gaza.



The IDF shared this information on its official website, disclosing that the militants were targeted and eliminated by fighter jets. The attack marked the latest escalation in the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The October 7 assault orchestrated by Hamas fighters targeted southern Israeli villages near Gaza, resulting in a significant loss of life, with over 1,100 casualties reported, along with the capture of several hundred hostages brought to the enclave. The IDF did not provide additional details on how the two eliminated militants were specifically linked to the October 7 attack.



The IDF's report also claimed the elimination of two platoon commanders and a squad commander affiliated with the Hamas Najaba forces, who were reportedly hiding in a military compound. Accompanying the report was a video purportedly showing the two separate attacks.



Furthermore, the IDF stated that Israel's Nahal Brigade had successfully targeted approximately 20 Hamas fighters in Gaza using a combination of sniper fire, a drone, and a fighter jet. One notable incident mentioned in the report involved the IDF allegedly killing 15 Palestinian fighters through a sniper ambush.



These recent developments underscore the ongoing tensions and military confrontations between Israel and Hamas. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated in an interview with CBS News that Israel was nearing a "total victory" in its conflict with Hamas and suggested that the conclusion of the conflict might be a matter of weeks away, especially following a major ground offensive in the southern end of Gaza by the IDF.



MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947470