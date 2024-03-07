IAEA Chief cautions of nuclear hazard at Europe's biggest plant

(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a stark warning about the persistent risk of a "nuclear accident" at Europe's largest nuclear plant.



Speaking exclusively to RT after discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Grossi highlighted the evolving situation around the facility in the Zaporozhye Region. Despite the plant being currently dormant, Grossi emphasized that the danger persists as long as hostilities between Moscow and Kiev continue.



Grossi acknowledged the IAEA's established presence at the plant, emphasizing that the facility had experienced "direct hits" during the early stages of the conflict. However, he refrained from characterizing the current situation as improved, stressing that conditions could change rapidly due to active fighting in the vicinity of the nuclear facility.



In response to inquiries about whether he had cautioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the potential consequences of an attack on the plant, Grossi revealed ongoing communication with all parties involved in the conflict. Expressing the gravity of the situation, he stated, "In a war situation, [the] unexpected may happen," underscoring his role in continuously drawing attention to the risks involved.



The Zaporozhye nuclear plant came under Moscow's control in 2022, early in the conflict with Ukraine, and was formally transferred to Rosatom management after the Zaporozhye Region was incorporated into Russia following a referendum. The lingering threat at this critical nuclear facility highlights the broader challenges and risks associated with the ongoing conflict in the region. As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community grapples with the imperative to ensure the safety and security of nuclear installations amidst the volatile dynamics of war.



