Global Pest Management Services Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pesticides are compounds or chemical mixes that reduce or eliminate pests or the damage they cause. Pest management refers to preventing the spread of specific bug species that harm human health. It also refers to preventing the spread of any pest that threatens property, crops, or human life. Several pest control solutions are used in pest management services to stop the spread of different pest species. Pest control product manufacturers often offer pest management services, even though many specialized service-providing companies do as well. In the residential sector, customers also employ the do-it-yourself (DIY) pest management method.

Market dynamics

Constant Global Climate Shifts Drive the Global Market

Insects that typically reproduce twice a year may start to reproduce three times if the growing season is warm. As a result, the bug population will increase. Risks to public health are increasing in the global food supply chain because of how climate change affects insect populations. Farmers and ranchers must understand the risks that pests pose to their crops and work closely with a pest management partner to devise solutions. Therefore, the increased incidence of pests brought on by climate change drives the demand for pest management services.

The growing trend toward organic pesticides creates tremendous opportunities.

The chemicals used in pest management seriously endanger the non-targeted habitats' air, water, and soil. On the other hand, eco-friendly pesticides and herbicides are anticipated to minimize these adverse effects and make them eco-friendly for humans, the environment, and other living things. Organic pest control methods are less toxic and harmful to insect, terrestrial, and aquatic life, which is not the primary target. For instance, RANGO, a plant-based insecticide with incredibly strong active components sourced from plants, was released by Terramera in 2018. Numerous plant-based insecticides are being developed due to the expanding demand for bio-based compounds in the chemical industry. Such factors create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global pest management services market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period. Nearly 70% of the global market for pest control services was accounted for by North America, and it is expected that this trend will continue over the coming ten years. It is anticipated that North America's expanding building repair sector will significantly impact the market for pest control services. According to market analysts, construction is anticipated to continue expanding considerably. In addition, the market for pest management services in North America is predicted to grow as concerns about the world's anticipated requirement for food supply by 2050 rise. The need for termite control services from both the residential and commercial sectors will likely expand in the next few years due to the need to minimize property damage, driving market growth.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The agricultural sector in Europe has undergone a great deal of transformation in the last ten years. The market is expected to grow dramatically over the next many years due to more product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. As more sophisticated buildings undergo renovations and remodeling, the demand for pest management services is rising quickly, driving market expansion. Even though the market for pest management services in Europe has reached its peak maturity, the necessity for pest control solutions is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global pest management services market size was valued at USD 14,694.91 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 24,304.72 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global pest management services market is bifurcated into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The chemical segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Based on pest type, the global pest management services market is bifurcated into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The insect segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global pest management services market is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. The commercial segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the pest management services market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., FMC Corporation, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Syngenta, Dodson Pest Control, Inc., and Lindsey Pest Services.

Market News



In April 2023, Fox Pest Control ("Fox Pest Control" or the "Company") was acquired by Rollins, Inc., a leading global provider of consumer and business services. Fox Pest Control is based in Logan, Utah, and has over 1,300 employees. According to PCT 100 rankings, the company is the 13th largest pest management company.

In February 2023,

Envocare Pest Control Solutions, a Mumbai-based pest control service provider, was bought by parent company SILA through a 100% asset deal by Rentokil PCI, the top pest control and hygiene service provider in India and recognized for its competence in pest management.



Global Pest Management Services Market: Segmentation

By Type



Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others



By Pest Type



Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others



By Applications



Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



