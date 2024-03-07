Trump`s opponent resigns from presidential election race

(MENAFN) In a turn of events following the Super Tuesday primaries, former United States President Donald Trump has emerged as the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 election after his rival, Nikki Haley, suspended her campaign. Trump secured a resounding victory by winning 14 out of 15 states that held primaries, leaving Haley with a sole triumph in Vermont.



The staggering delegate count further solidified Trump's lead, standing at 995 compared to Haley's 89.



Addressing supporters in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday morning, Haley officially announced the suspension of her campaign. Despite the setback, she expressed no regrets and acknowledged the likelihood of Trump becoming the Republican nominee at the party convention in July. Haley, who previously served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first presidency, congratulated him and extended her best wishes.



President Joe Biden, seizing the moment, called on Haley's supporters to rally behind the Democratic cause. In a statement, Biden emphasized the importance of finding common ground on fundamental issues such as preserving American democracy, upholding the rule of law, and engaging with global alliances like NATO.



Amidst the political developments, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden took a jab at Haley's hawkish politics, humorously referring to her as "John Bolton in heels." The comment adds a layer of commentary on the ideological spectrum within the Republican Party and the dynamics of the presidential race.



Haley's political journey, marked by her tenure as the United States ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first term, includes resigning after less than two years on the job. Her decision to step down was notable for aligning with Democrats who opposed Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.



As the 2024 election landscape takes shape, Trump's reemergence as the presumptive nominee raises questions about the direction of the Republican Party and sets the stage for a highly anticipated political showdown in the coming months. The suspension of Haley's campaign adds a new chapter to the evolving narrative of the United States political landscape, prompting discussions about party dynamics, alliances, and the broader implications for the future of American governance.



