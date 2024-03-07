Govind Ballabh Pant Was A Great Son Of India: UP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his death anniversary.

The chief minister garlanded Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's statue and remembered him as a great son of India and great freedom fighter.

Remembering the contributions of Govind Ballabh Pant, who was the first Chief Minister of the state and also served as the Home Minister of the country, Yogi Adityanath said, "He played a leading role in various movements led by Mahatma Gandhi for the country's independence. On the reorganisation of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, he played an important role in the smooth progress of the state's administration as the first Chief Minister of the state."

He further said that Govind Ballabh Pant actively participated in the freedom movement by providing invaluable services to the people as the Chief Minister of the United Provinces in 1937.

After the sudden demise of the country's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in December 1954, he assumed his responsibilities as the Home Minister of the country.

Further highlighting his contributions to the country, the chief minister mentioned that as the Home Minister of the country from 1955 to 1961, Govind Ballabh Pant rendered invaluable services to give recognition to the official language Hindi.

In recognition of his services to the nation, he was honoured with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1957. Not only that, but he also served as an important member of the Constituent Assembly of India, the chief minister said.