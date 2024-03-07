Naman Shaw Cites 'Animal' As A Sign Of Anti-Heroes Being Flavour Of The Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Naman Shaw, who plays a grey character in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi' feels that anti-heroes are the flavour of today's day and age, citing the example of Ranbir Kapoor's role in action thriller 'Animal'.

Naman plays Adit in the show that revolves around sisters Mangal (Deepika Singh) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) who strive to secure 'chutki bhar sammaan' for each other. In the show, Mangal is seen dealing with humiliation from her husband Adit. However, she strives to find an ideal partner for her sister, Lakshmi.

The family drama marks the comeback of Naman, who is breaking free from the familiar territory of playing the good husband, doting son, and boy-next-door.

The actor, who is known for his work in 'Kkavyanjali', 'Jeet Jayenge Hum' remarked that the show is a chance for him to break the mould and explore the range of his craft.

Naman said: "I felt like a newcomer stepping into Adit's shoes for 'Mangal Lakshmi'. I've always played the good guy, the one everyone loves in shows. Since I am making a comeback after a long time, I wanted to play a slightly different yet challenging character."

"As they say, Grey is the new white. I strongly feel that anti-heroes are the flavour of today's day and age -- look at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. I have done many sweet boy roles, and I am bored of them. Adit's role as a not-so-ideal husband is a fresh experience for me and for my fans as well," he shared.

"However, I was curious about the audience's response to my departure from the conventional roles I've played so far. It makes the challenge of pushing the boundaries and exploring new territory worth it as an actor.”

In the upcoming episodes, Kusum (Mangal's mother-in-law) helps Mangal find a match for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Kartik rescues Lakshmi from a thief and keeps her chunni from flying, an incident that is captured on a video that becomes viral, much to Lakshmi's embarrassment.

Consequently, Kartik rushes to apologise to the sisters and Mangal is impressed by Kartik's gesture. Soon after, Lakshmi spots Adit buying flowers, oblivious that the flowers were not meant for Mangal.

'Mangal Lakshmi' airs on Colors.