Sanskrit Weaves Nation's Diversity Into A Thread Of Unity: President Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that Sanskrit has woven the diversity of our vast land into a thread of unity.

Many Indian languages ​​have been strengthened by the vocabulary of Sanskrit and those languages ​​are flourishing in different regions and states, she added while speaking at the first convocation of Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi.

President Murmu said that Sanskrit is not only the language of God but it is also that of the people.

"The feeling of pride towards Indian culture is the basis of our national consciousness. Realising the rich culture of our country awakens a sense of pride. The heritage of our culture is preserved in the Sanskrit language. Therefore, spreading the cultural awareness available in Sanskrit language is a service to the nation," she added.

She said that the women scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala and Lopamudra have made immortal contributions towards Sanskrit so women's participation should be maximum in it.

President Murmu was happy to note that the number of boys and girls winning a gold medal at the convocation was almost equal.

She praised the Central Sanskrit University for its efforts on women empowerment.

The President said that countless excellent writings on spirituality and morality are available in Sanskrit language.

The wisdom given by the Acharyas to the people in ancient times are relevant even today and will always be useful, she added.

The President told students that it should be their resolution to speak the truth, behave ethically, not be negligent in self-study, not turn away from duty and be conscious of auspicious works.

"By doing this they will be able to do justice to their talent and will be successful in performing their duties."