(MENAFN) As uncertainties loom over the reliability of the United States' commitment to providing a nuclear umbrella for its European NATO allies, Katarina Barley, the leading MEP from Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), has called for the European Union to develop its own nuclear capabilities. Barley, who is also the top candidate for the SPD in the upcoming European Parliament election, expressed concerns in light of recent statements by United States presidential hopeful Donald Trump suggesting that NATO allies failing to meet their payment targets may not receive United States defense.



In an interview with the German daily Tagesspiegel, Barley emphasized the need for Europe to reassess its dependence on the United States for a nuclear deterrent. She argued that, given the uncertainties arising from Trump's statements, a "European bomb" could be a crucial step toward establishing a 'European army.' Barley highlighted the importance of the European Union taking on greater responsibility, particularly if the US reduces its support to Ukraine, stating that Europe must take Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats seriously.



Barley's proposal, however, faced criticism from Martin Schirdewan, the leading European Parliament candidate of Die Linke (The Left). Schirdewan condemned the idea of nuclear proliferation as a response to Trump's statements, advocating instead for de-escalation. He argued that a more sensible approach would be for the European Union to prioritize policies of reconciliation, disarmament, and social justice across borders. Schirdewan accused the SPD of engaging in "saber-rattling" and emphasized that increasing the number of atomic bombs does not contribute to global safety.



As the debate unfolds, the differing perspectives within the German political landscape underscore the complexities of European security strategies. While Barley's proposal reflects concerns about potential shifts in the United States commitment, critics argue for alternative approaches that prioritize diplomatic solutions and disarmament initiatives. The discussion highlights the broader geopolitical challenges faced by the European Union and the ongoing efforts to navigate a path towards collective security and stability.







