Borrell claims EU military is not vital

(MENAFN) Amidst growing discussions surrounding Europe's defense capabilities, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized the importance of collaboration among member states' national militaries rather than the establishment of a European Union-wide army.



Borrell's remarks followed the European Commission's presentation of a defense industry strategy aimed at enhancing coordination among member states, streamlining arms procurement, and reducing dependence on the United States defense industry.



In an interview with Politico's Playbook, Borrell stressed that defense remains within the jurisdiction of individual member states and underscored that the objective is not to create a European Union army. Instead, he emphasized the need for all European Union member states to enhance their ability to "work better together," fostering improved cooperation and synergy among their respective military forces.



German MEP Hannah Neumann echoed Borrell's sentiments, stating that calling for a European army does not make sense when member states face challenges in producing sufficient ammunition for their own defense or to support close allies. Neumann emphasized the need for practical measures to address existing gaps and inefficiencies within national defense capabilities.



Borrell highlighted the European Union's increasing reliance on imports due to rising demand, advocating for a cooperative approach to address fragmentation. He expressed confidence that the newly proposed European Commission strategy would encourage joint procurement of defense capabilities and projects of common European interest, aiming to overcome current challenges through collaborative efforts.



Meanwhile, EC Vice President Margrethe Vestager raised concerns about the substantial amount spent on defense acquisitions amid the Ukraine conflict, revealing that over USD108 billion was expended in the first 16 months. Notably, nearly 80 percent of this expenditure occurred outside the European Union, predominantly in the United States. Vestager deemed this situation unsustainable and emphasized the need for a more self-sufficient defense approach within the European Union.



As discussions on Europe's defense strategy evolve, the focus on cooperative efforts and joint projects aims to address existing challenges while fostering a more integrated and self-reliant defense landscape. The European Commission's proposed strategy signals a shift towards a collaborative approach, aiming to ensure the European Union's strategic autonomy and resilience in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.





