Senegal Pres. Sets March 24 For Presidential Vote

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall has set March 24 as a date for the forthcoming presidential election in a fresh step that aims at addressing the political crisis in this west African country.

"The President of the Republic informed the Council of Ministers that the date of the presidential election had been set for Sunday 24 March," the Senegalese news agency reported.

The move followed tensions after the president had postponed the election last month, sparking widespread protests in the country.

Sall, whose tenure ends on 2 April, had stated that he did not intend to run for a third term in office.

Sall has also dissolved the government and replaced Prime Minister Amadou Ba with Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba.

The Constitutional Council had ruled that the presidential election must take place before 2 April. (end)

mry









MENAFN07032024000071011013ID1107947410