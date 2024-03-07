German administration team wants welfare cuts for Ukrainians

(MENAFN) As discussions intensify on the economic implications of immigration policies in Germany, a notable proposal has emerged from the Free Democratic Party (FDP), a member of the ruling coalition. In an interview with the Augsburger-Allgemeine newspaper, FDP member Stephan Thomae indicated the party's openness to reconsidering social payments for Ukrainian refugees, suggesting that future arrivals may receive benefits through the right to asylum rather than immediate citizen's money.



Currently, Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia receive citizen's benefits in Germany, which are comparatively higher than the support provided to other asylum seekers and refugees. Adult refugees are entitled to over EUR500 (USD545) a month, with children receiving between EUR357 and EUR471. Thomae highlighted concerns about the employment rate of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, noting that factors such as language barriers, childcare issues, and a narrow wage gap between citizen's benefits and housing costs could contribute to the low employment numbers.



The proposed changes raise questions about the potential impact on Ukrainian refugees, who have sought sanctuary in Germany, making up the largest group in Europe with approximately 1.13 million individuals, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency's mid-February data.



The upcoming meeting between the heads of 16 federal states and Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to delve into these matters, further shaping Germany's approach to accommodating and supporting refugees.



Comparative statistics highlighted by Deutsche Welle reveal disparities in employment rates among Ukrainian refugees in various European countries. Poland and the Czech Republic report roughly two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees being employed, while the United Kingdom sees half of them in the workforce. In stark contrast, Germany lags behind with only 20 percent of Ukrainian refugees currently employed.



As the debate unfolds, the potential reevaluation of welfare benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Germany brings attention to the delicate balance between providing essential support and addressing concerns about economic impacts. The outcome of these discussions may significantly shape the future trajectory of policies affecting both refugees and the broader socio-economic landscape in Germany.







MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947393