Jordan Condemns Israel's Approval Of New Settlement Units In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Mac 7 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the Israeli government's approval of building around 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank.

The ministry said in a statement that, the decision made by Israel early yesterday was aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sufian Qudah, spokesperson of the ministry, reiterated the country's condemnation and absolute rejection of these unilateral and illegal actions, which violate all principles of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2334, and relevant references.

He said, the actions undermine all opportunities for achieving peace and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, along the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qudah called on the international community, to stop Israel's ongoing and continuous violations of international law. He emphasised the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, especially with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.– NNN-PETRA