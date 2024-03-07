Rules For Reinstatement In Universities Have Changed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The rules for the reinstatement of expelled students in higher
educational institutions have changed in Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.
The new rules indicate that expelled students can apply for
reinstatement at the university where they studied for the next 15
years. In this case, students will begin their studies only in the
session (autumn or spring) in which they were expelled.
In the event of the reorganisation or liquidation of a
university (with the exception of a special higher educational
institution), the student may be reinstated in the educational
institution that is the legal successor of his university.
In the absence of one, the university is determined by the
Ministry of Science and Education.
