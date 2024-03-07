Rules For Reinstatement In Universities Have Changed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The rules for the reinstatement of expelled students in higher educational institutions have changed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

The new rules indicate that expelled students can apply for reinstatement at the university where they studied for the next 15 years. In this case, students will begin their studies only in the session (autumn or spring) in which they were expelled.

In the event of the reorganisation or liquidation of a university (with the exception of a special higher educational institution), the student may be reinstated in the educational institution that is the legal successor of his university.

In the absence of one, the university is determined by the Ministry of Science and Education.