Azerbaijan, Congo Discuss COP29 Preparations

Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister has met with
Francoise Joly, the Presidential Adviser for International Strategy
of the Republic of Congo, Azernews reports.
The discussions focused on the preparations for the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan is set to host this
year.
They also exchanged views on opportunities for mutual
cooperation.
Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision
was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan
successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last
year.
Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the
emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase
this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under
the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this
regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
