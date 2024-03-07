Azerbaijan, Congo Discuss COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Minister has met with Francoise Joly, the Presidential Adviser for International Strategy of the Republic of Congo, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan is set to host this year.

They also exchanged views on opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.