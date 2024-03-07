ISW Has Not Observed Confirmation Of Claimed Russian Troops' Advance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced several hundred meters in depth near Terny (west of Kreminna) and seized several unspecified Ukrainian strongpoints. However, there has been no confirmation of these claims.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its latest report , according to Ukrinform.

As noted positional fighting continued northeast of Kupyansk near Synkivka; northwest of Svatove near Tabaivka; west of Kreminna near Yampolivka and Terny; and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

Russian forces reportedly advanced near Bakhmut amid continued positional fighting in the area. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces seized an unspecified forest area north of Bohdanivka and marginally advanced near Ivanivske (west of Bakhmut), although ISW has not observed visual evidence of Russian advances in either of these areas.

Russians trade Ukrainian POWs with representatives of Chechen groups –

Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced in Novomykhailivka. However, ISW has not observed visual evidence of these claims.

As reported, during the day, the enemy launched 6 missile attacks, 90 air strikes and launched 115 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.