Enemy Intensifies Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, 16 Strikes In Past Day

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“Orikhiv is becoming a hotspot in our area of responsibility. The enemy is trying to cut off the Robotyne salient there. While in the past days and weeks, there were sometimes no enemy attacks there, sometimes there were one to three, sometimes up to five. In the past day, 16 attacks were recorded in the areas west of Verbove and Robotyne. There the enemy is developing an activity similar to that which was carried out and stopped in mid-February. They are making new attempts to advance there,” he said.

He informed that in the Avdiivka sector, near the villages of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, the Ukrainian troops repelled 21 enemy assault attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 20 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka.

Lykhoviy noted that the vast majority of combat engagements over the past day took place in the Tavria operational area. The enemy conducted 57 combat engagements there yesterday. The Russians also carried out almost 900 artillery attacks, 24 air strikes, 3 missile strikes, and 127 kamikaze drone strikes.

"The number of air strikes is decreasing as the shooting down of [Russian] Su [jets] progresses. Fewer guided bombs are being dropped, and less aircraft support is being provided to the Russian ground offensive," Lykhoviy said.

Total Russian losses in the Tavria area over the past 24 hours amounted to 389 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 54 units of enemy military equipment, including 3 tanks, 10 armoured combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 1 anti-tank missile system, 1 anti-tank grenade launcher, 17 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment. In addition, 312 UAVs, including ZALA and SuperCam, were neutralized by EW or shot down by small arms. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed three enemy ammunition depots. Over the past day, another enemy Murom-M video surveillance system was destroyed.

Lykhoviy added that in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy is trying to advance with high-speed all-terrain vehicles such as ATVs. According to him, two more ATVs were destroyed over the last day.

As reported, the Russian forces launched six missile attacks, 90 air strikes, and 115 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.