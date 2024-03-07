Hungarian FM claims Trump is best hope for Ukraine peace

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of diplomatic maneuvers, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has disclosed that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to meet with former United States President Donald Trump in Florida on March 8. According to Szijjarto, Budapest views Trump as the best hope for bringing about peace in Ukraine, given their shared perspectives on various geopolitical issues, including border security, illegal immigration, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



In an interview with RIA Novosti, Szijjarto expressed a belief that had Trump been re-elected in 2020 instead of Joe Biden, the Ukraine conflict might have been averted, and the security situation in the Middle East, particularly concerning Israel and Hamas, would not be as precarious. Szijjarto went on to assert that the path to peace in Ukraine lies with President Trump.



The Hungarian Foreign Minister highlighted Budapest's stance that, without a Trump victory in the 2024 election, the prospects for peace in Ukraine appear bleak in the foreseeable future.



Acknowledging that this viewpoint may not align with the opinions of many European Union politicians, Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary is not seeking to influence American voters but is prepared to collaborate with any United States administration.



Despite this, Szijjarto underscored that Hungary experienced a period of exceptionally positive relations with the United States under Trump's leadership, with no major conflicts arising during the Republican president's term. The upcoming meeting between Orban and Trump is expected to delve into discussions on strategies for achieving peace in Ukraine and addressing broader security concerns in Eastern Europe.



As Hungary navigates its diplomatic approach, the perceived significance of Trump in resolving the Ukraine conflict adds an intriguing layer to the complex dynamics of international relations.



The meeting between Orban and Trump may serve as a platform for exploring potential collaborative efforts and shedding light on Hungary's unique perspective in the broader European context.



