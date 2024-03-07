Recode Studios Launches 30-Piece Brush Set For Makeup Beginners

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ludhiana, Punjab, 07-Mar-2024: Recode Studios, a leading force in the cosmetics industry, announces the launch of its brand-new "Trainee Love by Recode" collection - a comprehensive 30-piece makeup brush set specifically designed for makeup novices.



This all-in-one kit empowers beauty enthusiasts of all skill levels to explore the world of makeup with confidence. "Trainee Love by Recode" features an extensive selection of brushes catering to a variety of needs, from flawless foundation application to precise eye shadow blending.



Key Features of "Trainee Love by Recode":



30 essential brushes: The set covers a wide range, including foundation, powder, concealer, blush, highlighter, and eye shadow brushes, offering versatility for diverse makeup looks.



Beginner-friendly: Each brush is crafted with soft, synthetic bristles that are gentle on the skin and easy to use.



Multi-purpose: Several brushes boast dual functionalities, allowing for fewer tools and simplified routines.



High quality: Made with durable materials, these brushes are built to last.

Recode Studios CEO, Dheeraj Bansal, expresses the company's excitement about the new launch: "We understand that venturing into makeup can be overwhelming.

With 'Trainee Love by Recode,' we aim to equip beginners with the perfect tools and confidence to embark on their unique makeup journey."



Availability:



The "Trainee Love by Recode" set is now available for purchase on the Recode Studios website:



About Recode Studios:



Recode Studios is a renowned cosmetic company offering a diverse range of high-quality makeup products. With over 10 years of experience, the company is dedicated to empowering individuals to express their unique beauty through innovative and accessible cosmetics.



Contact:



Name: Dheeraj Bansal

Company :-Recode Studios

Phone :-9872728815

