Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 40 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces detained 40 Palestinians, including four women, in the West Bank in the last 24 hours.
In a joint statement, Commission of Detainees and Prisoner Society, said that previously freed journalist Bushra Al-Taweel was rearrested, alongside Sumoud Mutair, Raeda Al-Barghouthi and Hend Al-Barghouthi.
The arrests took place mainly in Ramallah and Tubas, and also extended to Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Al-Khalil, Jenin and Nablus, it added.
The umber of Palestinians detained since October 7 has reached 7,490, according to the statement. (end)
