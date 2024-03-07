CAN Hosts Your Health First Marathon With Ministries' Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) organized a sports marathon Thursday, titled "Your Health First," at Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium as part of the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Campaign, with participation from Health and Interior Ministries, General Sports Authority, and Patient Helping Fund Society.

During the marathon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CAN Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh emphasized in a press statement that this collaboration with a specialized academy aims to embed sports concepts in the minds of citizens and residents, underscoring its crucial role in boosting immunity and battling chronic diseases, particularly cancer.

Al-Saleh underlined the pivotal role of sports in improving human life, citing its ability to strengthen muscles, improve circulation, boost metabolism, stimulate appetite for healthy food, reduce fat accumulation, ward off chronic diseases, and stave off aging symptoms.

He clarified that colorectal cancer ranks first among men and second among women in Kuwait, according to recent statistics, mentioning that 89 Kuwaiti men and 78 Kuwaiti women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer annually, warning that these are large numbers that need awareness to prevent this disease.

Al-Saleh commended the Kuwait Sports Day initiative, scheduled for March ninth, noting CAN's participation in this event, set to take place the day after tomorrow, Saturday, pointing out that participation is encouraged for all residents of Kuwait.

On his side, Director of the Department of Prevention and Response to Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health Dr. Hammoud Al-Zoubi emphasized the department's partnership with CAN to combat chronic diseases through community engagement, stressing the need for awareness about risk factors like physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, and smoking.

He explained that combating cancer tops the national strategy for combating chronic diseases at the ministry, including early detection through established programs such as the National Program for Early Diagnosis of Colorectal Cancer, the National Breast Cancer Detection Program, and primary healthcare programs. (end)

