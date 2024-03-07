OIC Condemns Israel's Approval Of New Settlement Units In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 7 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Thursday Israel's continued colonial policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest of which was approving the building of 3,500 new colonial units.

In a press statement, OIC stressed that Israel's colonial policies are illegal and unlawful under international law, the Geneva Convention and related UN resolutions.

It called on the international community to shoulder their responsibility and help put an end to the crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians and the holy land of Jerusalem.

Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook had announced a government plan to build 3,500 new colonial units in the West Bank. (end)

