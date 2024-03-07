Extreme welfare cut anticipated for Ukrainians resining in Ireland

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has issued a stark warning about the sustainability of current welfare benefits for Ukrainian refugees residing in subsidized housing in Ireland. Media reports suggest that drastic cuts to welfare benefits may be on the horizon, challenging the long-standing support provided to this vulnerable group. The minister emphasized that the existing arrangement is deemed "not sustainable in the long run," prompting the government to consider substantial changes.



Under the proposed plan, welfare benefits for new arrivals are set to undergo a significant reduction. Weekly allowances, currently at EUR220 (USD239), are expected to be slashed to EUR38.80 (USD42). Additionally, the government aims to limit housing support to a duration of 90 days, a departure from the previous policy of providing housing indefinitely. While these changes were initially slated to come into effect by the end of January, they are yet to be formally enacted into law.



Minister Humphreys clarified that the policy alterations would not impact the approximately 100,000 Ukrainians already receiving welfare benefits in Ireland—at least for the time being.



However, she indicated that similar changes could potentially be extended to individuals residing in state-provided accommodation, irrespective of their arrival date, hinting at a broader shift in welfare policies.



These latest remarks by Minister Humphreys, as reported by the Irish Independent, represent the most explicit stance taken by the government on this contentious issue. The minister acknowledged the unique circumstances of Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland in the early waves of 2022, stating that they "genuinely had nothing" and warranted higher protection. However, she noted that the situation has evolved since then, alluding to the need for a reassessment of the level of support provided.



As concerns mount over the potential impact on vulnerable Ukrainian refugees, the delay in implementing the new rules raises questions about the government's approach and the delicate balance between meeting the immediate needs of refugees and addressing the long-term sustainability of welfare programs. The evolving situation calls for a nuanced examination of the complexities involved in supporting displaced populations while navigating the challenges posed by changing circumstances and government policies.





