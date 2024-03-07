Ukrainian First Lady snubs Biden

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian First Lady Elena Zelenskaya has opted to decline an invitation to attend US President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. While official statements from Zelenskaya's office cite a busy schedule as the primary reason for her absence, sources suggest a deeper diplomatic undercurrent involving a similar invitation extended to Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.



As reported by the Washington Post, Zelenskaya's office confirmed the invitation from the Ukrainian Embassy but cited "schedule conflicts" as the impediment to her participation.



Unnamed White House officials echoed this sentiment, attributing the decision to routine scheduling challenges. However, anonymous sources familiar with Kiev's deliberations suggest a more nuanced narrative, pointing to a potential diplomatic standoff related to the invitation extended to Navalnaya.



The reported tensions stem from comments made by Navalny in 2014, shortly after Crimea's annexation by Russia, where he expressed the view that the peninsula historically belonged to Russia. This stance reportedly irked Ukrainian authorities, and the recent invitation to Navalnaya may have reignited past grievances. Despite Navalny's denouncement of Moscow's military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, his earlier statements may have left a lasting impact on diplomatic relations.



According to the Post, the initial plan was to seat first lady Jill Biden alongside Zelenskaya and Yulia Navalnaya, symbolizing a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House hoped their joint presence would serve as a potent backdrop to President Biden's address, emphasizing solidarity against Russian aggression. However, with both Zelenskaya and Navalnaya declining the invitations, this carefully orchestrated diplomatic move appears to have hit a roadblock.



In response to questions about Navalnaya's absence, her representative, Kira Yarmysh, emphasized the recent loss and the need for time to recover. Yulia Navalnaya, who lost her husband just two weeks ago, has been on a continuous journey and is only now returning home. Yarmysh emphasized the human aspect, stating that Navalnaya requires the necessary time and space for recovery.



As diplomatic tensions continue to simmer, the unexpected twists surrounding these State of the Union invitations raise questions about the intricacies of international relations and the delicate balance between symbolic gestures and political realities.



