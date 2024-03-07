Gaza Ministry Reports 83 Deaths From Israeli Attacks In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 7 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported 9 massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours alone. The attacks have claimed the lives of 83 individuals, leaving 142 others injured.According to the Ministry's daily statistical report documenting the human loss from the ongoing Israeli aggression, which marks its 153rd day on the Gaza Strip, there are still numerous bodies trapped under rubble and on roads. The occupation forces continue to obstruct ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching these bodies.The Ministry's data further reveals that the overall toll of Israeli aggression has now reached a staggering 30,800 fatalities, with an additional 72,298 individuals wounded since October 7th.