France lists key threat to Olympics

(MENAFN) As the eagerly awaited Summer Olympic Games in Paris approach, concerns about potential terrorist attacks have prompted France to intensify security measures. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued a warning during a security hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday, expressing fears that Islamist extremist groups could target the global sporting event scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.



Despite French intelligence services not identifying specific plots targeting the Olympics, Darmanin emphasized the inherent unpredictability of intelligence work, citing potential threats from various quarters, including Islamic extremist organizations, environmental activists, and ultra-right groups. Describing the Olympics as "the biggest logistical and security challenge" faced by the Interior Ministry, he highlighted the intentions of groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) to carry out attacks, acknowledging that their current capabilities may be limited.



In addition to external threats, Darmanin underscored the "endogenous" threat posed by individuals linked to foreign terrorist organizations already present in the country, capable of executing attacks on orders from these groups. The French authorities are currently conducting security checks on approximately 1 million people associated with or having access to the Olympics to ensure the safety of the event. As part of these measures, 89,000 checks have already been carried out, resulting in 280 individuals being banned due to security concerns or police records.



In response to the security challenges, the number of spectators allowed at the opening ceremony on July 26 will be halved, reducing the expected attendance to around 300,000 people. The heightened security measures reflect France's commitment to safeguarding the Olympics and its participants against potential terrorist threats, emphasizing the intricate balance between facilitating a global sporting event and ensuring the safety and security of all involved.



