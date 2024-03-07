Media reports UK commandos get probed over Syrian war crimes

(MENAFN) Recent reports from British media reveal that a group of Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers from the United Kingdom special forces is currently under investigation for alleged war crimes committed during their deployment in Syria. The investigation focuses on an incident from two years ago in which the soldiers, whose identities remain undisclosed, are accused of using excessive force leading to the death of a suspected militant.



According to sources within the SAS cited by the Daily Mail, the soldiers maintain that they believed the individual posed a legitimate threat. However, their superiors argue that the soldiers should have opted for an arrest rather than resorting to lethal force. The situation is further complicated by the discovery of a primed bomb vest near the deceased suspect, although he was not wearing it at the time of the fatal encounter.



The Daily Mail, the first outlet to break the story, reports that the accused soldiers have been permitted to remain in service with their regiment while the investigation unfolds. In contrast, The Guardian contends that the commandos have been arrested by British military police, though the Ministry of Defence has refrained from providing direct comments on the ongoing investigation.



Sources suggest that case files recommending murder charges have been forwarded to the Service Prosecuting Authority by service police. However, the outcome remains uncertain, and the rare occurrence of war crimes convictions for British soldiers adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation.



The SAS, renowned as an elite special forces regiment, has been covertly operating in Syria for several years, primarily engaged in counter-terrorism efforts against the Islamic State. This recent scrutiny comes amid an ongoing public inquiry examining the actions of the SAS in Afghanistan, reflecting broader concerns about the conduct of special forces personnel in conflict zones and the accountability mechanisms in place.



