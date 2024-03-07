Globe struck by internet disruption

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, widely used internet platforms owned by Meta, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, faced extensive global disruptions that persisted for over two hours. Concurrently, some Google services also experienced issues, leading to speculation that Houthi militants may have severed Red Sea cables, impacting connectivity.



Warnings from several Asia-based telecom operators emerged last week, signaling the severing of four underwater internet cables in the Red Sea. This disruption is attributed to repeated attacks on civilian cargo ships by Yemeni Houthi militants, who claim these actions are in retaliation for Israel's military operations against Hamas in Gaza. However, the Houthi group has denied any involvement in cutting internet cables in the region.



Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the disruptions in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the company was "aware people are having trouble accessing our services." In a subsequent message, Stone attributed the issues to a "technical problem" without providing specific details. Concurrently, TeamYouTube, part of the broader Google group, acknowledged "reports of loading issues" on its platform and indicated efforts to address the problem.



Earlier on Monday, Hong Kong-based telecom operator HGC Communications reported the severing of four submarine internet cables, namely SEACOM, TGN, Africa Asia Europe-One, and the Europe India Gateway. The incident reportedly affected 25 percent of HGC Communications' internet traffic. The company reassured customers, citing a contingency plan involving rerouting traffic through mainland China and the United States.



As investigations unfold to determine the exact cause of the internet outages, concerns arise over the vulnerability of global communication infrastructure and the potential geopolitical implications of such disruptions. The incident highlights the interconnected nature of the internet and underscores the need for robust security measures to safeguard critical communication channels against both accidental and intentional disruptions.



