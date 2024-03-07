American legislators want to prohibit TikTok

(MENAFN) In a significant development on Tuesday, United States lawmakers introduced a new bill that could potentially compel ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of popular video app TikTok, to divest its ownership in order to avert a potential ban in the United States. The legislative proposal, named 'The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,' positions TikTok as a national security threat, emphasizing ByteDance's alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the House Select Committee on the CCP and one of the bill's authors, conveyed a stern message to TikTok: "break up with the CCP or lose access to your American users." Gallagher asserted that allowing a dominant media platform in the United States to be controlled by America's foremost adversary is unacceptable. The legislation, while singling out TikTok, establishes a broader framework enabling the United States to ban other platforms deemed controlled by nations considered "foreign adversaries," including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela.



Raja Krishnamoorthi, another lawmaker involved in the bill, highlighted its significance by stating, "Whether it's Russia or the CCP, this bill ensures the president has the tools he needs to press dangerous apps to divest and defend Americans' security and privacy against our adversaries." If the bill receives approval from Congress, ByteDance would have approximately five months to divest TikTok. Failure to comply would result in United States web-hosting companies and app stores, such as Apple Store and Google Store, being mandated to delete TikTok and other apps associated with ByteDance.



This legislative move reflects the growing concerns among United States lawmakers regarding potential threats to national security posed by Chinese-controlled apps and establishes a precedent for addressing similar concerns with platforms originating from other "foreign adversary" nations. The fate of TikTok in the United States hangs in the balance, as lawmakers navigate the delicate balance between technological innovation, national security, and international relations.





