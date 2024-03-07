Hungarian FM refuses to back Dutch PM candidacy for next Secretary General of NATO

(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's aspirations to become the next Secretary General of NATO face a significant obstacle as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Tuesday that Budapest will not support Rutte's candidacy. Despite endorsements from key NATO members such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Rutte's path to the leadership role is complicated by Hungary's opposition, stemming from past criticism of the country by the Dutch leader.



Szijjarto explicitly stated that Hungary cannot endorse a candidate who, in the past, aimed to "force Hungary on its knees." This refers to comments made by Rutte in 2021, following Hungary's enactment of a law prohibiting the exposure of LGBT-themed content to minors. Rutte argued that this legislation contradicted European Union values, asserting that Hungary had "no business being in the European Union any more." He further advocated for Brussels to bring Hungary to its knees on the issue during an European Union leaders' summit.



While Rutte enjoys support from approximately two-thirds of NATO member states, the appointment of the Secretary General requires a unanimous vote. Hungary, known for leveraging its voting rights in NATO, demonstrated this by withholding the ratification of Sweden's bid to join the transatlantic bloc for nearly two years. President Tamas Sulyok recently signed the bill approving Sweden's accession on Tuesday.



Rutte, serving his fourth term, announced his departure from national politics in July, currently holding office in a caretaker capacity as MPs elected in November's election struggle to form a new government. The Hungarian opposition adds a layer of complexity to Rutte's NATO aspirations, prompting questions about the dynamics within the alliance and the challenges faced by candidates seeking leadership positions.



