Make Parameshwara CM If Change Is Required: K'taka Minister Rajanna

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Thursday said that state Home Minister G. Parameshwara should be made the Chief Minister in case there is a change of guard, as there was nothing wrong in raising the demand for a Dalit CM.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, the Minister said, "If at all there is any change regarding the post of Chief Minister in the state, a Dalit leader should become the CM. Majority of MLAs are having the same opinion."

He, however, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should complete his full tenure in office.

"The demand for Dalit CM has been made for a long time. It is not that a Dalit leader will be given the post of Chief Minister this evening immediately. If we start raising the voice for the Dalit CM today, it will happen in the coming days.

"Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara should be made the Chief Minister. Parameshwara deserves to become the CM. It is our wish. Since elections are round the corner, we will not bring up these matters now,” he maintained.

When asked that the demand for the Dalit CM was being made soon after the clearing of ED case against DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Rajanna said, "Dalit CM demand was not brought up immediately after the development of quashing the ED case against Shivakumar. The demand for Dalit CM is long pending.

"Let Shivakumar also become the Chief Minister. We are not saying that he should not become the CM."

Earlier, Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa raised the demand for a Dalit CM and said that Dalits instead of giving votes to other community leaders, must rally behind Dalit leaders only so that they can claim higher posts, including the post of CM.