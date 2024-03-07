Palestinian Affairs Department Head, UNRWA Official Discuss Repercussions Of Financial Crisis On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs, Rafiq Khirfan, and Operations Director of the International Relief Agency in Jordan (UNRWA), Olaf Becker, discussed the impact of the financial crisis on Palestinian refugees.In a statement released Thursday, the department highlighted talks on major challenges facing the agency's operations, forthcoming projects in refugee camps, and various issues concerning its work in the Kingdom, emphasizing collaboration between both entities.Both parties underscored UNRWA's vital role for Palestinian refugees, particularly those in Gaza, emphasizing that halting funding would impede crucial humanitarian aid provision.Khirfan commended UNRWA's service efforts despite operational hurdles, while Baker thanked the Jordanian government for its ongoing support of UNRWA.