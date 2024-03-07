Israeli Aggression Claims 127 Palestinian Journalists: Syndicate Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 7 (Petra) - The toll of Palestinian journalists killed since the outset of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has surged to 127, as announced by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.The Syndicate's Freedoms Committee, in a statement released on Thursday, highlighted the relentless and systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation regime. They characterized these actions as part of the wider framework of atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinian people.The month of February bore witness to a harrowing escalation of crimes, with attacks and violations against journalists intensifying. Eleven journalists fell victim to these assaults, with ten casualties recorded in Gaza and one in the West Bank.Of particular concern are the instances of severe bodily harm inflicted on journalists, with seven cases reported involving injuries so grievous that amputations became necessary. These injuries were inflicted by drones and explosives laden with gunpowder, a method increasingly favored by the occupation forces in their deliberate targeting of journalists in the field.The Syndicate's statement further elucidated the ongoing campaign of repression, notably in the West Bank, where the authorities have continued their series of arrests targeting journalists. Five journalists have been detained, their professional equipment including cameras, mobile phones, protective shields, and helmets confiscated.In addition to arrests, journalists face a barrage of suppression tactics by the occupation forces, including detention of crews and severe physical abuse, it added. February alone witnessed ten incidents of journalists being prevented from carrying out their work, alongside nine cases of brutal beatings. Furthermore, four journalists suffered from suffocation due to the targeting with tear gas bombs.