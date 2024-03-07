RHDC Unveils Document In Celebration Of Int'l Women's Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra) - The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) unveiled a significant document showcasing the appointment of the first female minister in the Kingdom, marking a historic milestone that bolsters the participation of women in political affairs.In a statement released on Thursday, the RHDC elucidated that the document exhibits the Royal Decree issued by the Basman Palace, wherein His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal entrusted the formation of a new government to Abdul Hamid Sharaf.Notably, among the ministers appointed during that period was Inaam Al-Mufti, who became the first female minister in the Kingdom's history.Additionally, the Center emphasized that this appointment serves as a royal message affirming the significance of women's role in governance and development. It reflects Jordan's unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and enhancing women's participation across all domains.Notably, the Royal Decree appointing the first female minister was issued in 1979 following the resignation of the former Prime Minister. This decision was a part of Jordan's broader endeavors to construct a more advanced and inclusive society.