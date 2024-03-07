Israeli Forces Detain 40 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Mar. 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a series of raids and incursions across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, resulting in the arrest of 40 Palestinians, including four women, during operations spanning yesterday evening and Thursday.According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the arrests unfolded in multiple locations including Ramallah, Tubas, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron, Jenin, Nablus, and occupied Jerusalem.The detained individuals were subsequently transferred to the custody of occupation security services for interrogation, and accused of alleged involvement in acts of armed resistance.The incursions primarily targeted refugee camps, with Israeli forces penetrating numerous homes throughout the West Bank and Jerusalem.Residents endured intrusive searches and disruption as their properties were ransacked, with many subjected to lengthy detentions for questioning, along with clashes erupting in some areas as local residents confronted the invading forces.