Minister Meets British Ambassador To Tackle Water Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, met Thursday with British Ambassador to the Kingdom, Philip Hall, to discuss water challenges and ongoing efforts in the water sector to address them through sustainable projects.In a statement from the ministry, Abu Saud acknowledged the significant support from donor countries, particularly the United Kingdom, in facing the Kingdom's pressing water challenges.The British Ambassador expressed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation and offer solutions in modern water management, affirming the UK's backing for Jordan's plans to execute sustainable water projects.He also commended the water sector's efforts and accomplishments in managing Jordan's current water situation effectively.