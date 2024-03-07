Makemytrip Commemorates Women\'S Day With A Digital Film That Highlights The Diverse And Significant Contributions Of Women

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MakeMyTrip commemorates Womenâ€TMs Day with a digital film that highlights the diverse and significant contributions of women. Using the national flag as a key motif, the film illuminates the journey from the creation of our National Flag to its ascent to new heights, led by the proud women of India. It spotlights the all-women team of artisans in Hubli, Karnataka, who oversee the only unit in India authorized to officially manufacture and supply the Indian national flag. The film then transitions to feature extraordinary Indian female mountaineers. These women are breaking records and proudly unfurling the flag at various summits.



This film is an ode to the resilience, achievements, and profound impact of women at every stage of our journeys, while making a compelling appeal to include their voices at every step of the way.



The film has been conceptualised by Imagine Studio â€“ the in-house creative team at MakeMyTrip.



About MakeMyTrip



MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is India\'s leading online travel company, available globally. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, , , , and mobile platforms, travellers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

