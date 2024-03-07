102-Yr-Old K'taka Woman's Strenuous Trek Up The Hill, Prays For PM Modi's 3Rd Tenure

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) The video of a 102-year-old woman in Karnataka on a padayatra, traversing through a forest, climbing up the famous Male Mahadeshwara Hill, and praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third tenure, has gone viral on social media.

Parvathamma from Tiptur town in Tumakuru district walked from Tala Hill to Male Mahadeshwara Hill, an 18 km trek, for 'darshan' of God Mahadeshwara.

Seen in the video are other pilgrims, who curiously ask the centenarian about the tough trek.

"PM Modi should come to power again," she says. When asked what will happen if PM Modi comes to power again, Parvathamma says, "Good will happen to the country."

The woman also states that she is taking up the padayatra to pray for rain. "There is no rainfall and farmers are suffering. How can the farmers lead their life without rain and crops? The livestock are craving for water. There is no water for animals in the forest. I am praying to God to keep everyone well," she states.

In the video, the pilgrims are seen clapping and whistling over the remarks.

Male Mahadeshwara hill is a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka. Thousands of devotees from across the state and Tamil Nadu, Kerala come to pray here.