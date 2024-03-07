Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Three Arrested In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Tumakuru, March 7 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested on Thursday on the charges of gang-raping a minor girl in Karnataka's Tumakuru city.

According to police, the minor had come to attend the religious fair to Tumakuru.

The accused had video recorded the girl going around with her boyfriend and blackmailed her.

After threatening the girl of making the "private" video viral, the accused had forcefully taken her to a house in Bandepalya and gang-raped her.

After coming to know about the incident, the parents have lodged a police complaint regarding the incident.

A case has been registered under the provisions of POCSO Act.

Details are awaited.