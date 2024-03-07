Farmer Trampled To Death In Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 7 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the farmer, identified as Mayappan, 65, was grazing his sheep at Kadangalli.

A wild tusker suddenly emerged from the bushes and attacked Mayappan.

Mayapppan was rushed to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Tamil Nadu Forest department officials said that the body of the farmer would be handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Man-animal conflict is on the rise in the Sathyamangalam forest area.