Russian Army Attacks SES Training Ground With Drones In Kharkiv Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army attacked the territory of the State Emergency Service's training ground with drones at night.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the shelling, the one-story administrative building of the training ground of one of the educational institutions of the SES system was partially destroyed. Structural elements of the ceiling and roof of the building caught fire. The fire spread throughout the area of about 150 square meters," the statement said.

Two rescue teams on tanker trucks were involved in the elimination of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings and coniferous forest.

There were no casualties.

As reported, flashlights with explosives instead of batteries, which detonate when turned on, were found on the streets of Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv region.