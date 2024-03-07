Odesa Needs Specific Air Defense Systems That Shoot Down Ballistic Missiles - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Odesa region needs enhanced protection, including specific air defense systems that shoot down ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, Natalia Humeniuk, during the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Odesa region needs additional enhanced protection, as it is a very powerful economic component of the entire Ukrainian economy. This is navigation, which, despite the enemy's attempts to stop port and maritime activities, continues to operate under the auspices of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Humeniuk said.

According to her, ensuring the safety of shipping in the current conditions is a very difficult task, and "the only thing we really need at this stage is strong support in terms of air defense. I think our partners hear us."

Humeniuk emphasized that ballistic missiles are very difficult to shoot down, and specific air defense systems are needed to counter them.

As reported, the Russian army attacked Odesa on the morning of March 6. In particular, during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an explosion occurred in the port of Odesa. Five people killed in Russian attack on Odesa port infrastructure.