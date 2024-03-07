Russians Shell Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district.
The Kherson City Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"A man born in 1978 sought medical assistance," the report said.
As noted, the man was injured as a result of the recent shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson by Russian troops.
The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-blast injury. The injured man is currently being examined.
As reported, four people were injured by enemy shelling in the Kherson region yesterday.
